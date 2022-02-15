Elk Grove residents will soon legally be able to own new pet varieties

Though the ordinance isn't officially changed, eager pet owners can legally own pygmy goats and pot-bellied pigs.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Cats, dogs, pigs and goats, Oh My!, Elk Grove residents now can legally own a new variety of household pets.

Though the ordinance hasn't officially changed, eager pet owners can soon legally own pygmy goats and pot-bellied pigs.

"So really, this is kind of a technical issue because it's really code clean up," Sarah Humlie, Elk Grove Animal Services Manager, said.

The Elk Grove City Council approved the animals back in 2017. Humlie said this March, the revised ordinance will go before the city council to have them accept the amendments to the code.

"So again, this is just kind of clean-up to make sure our code really matches what is allowed in the city," Humlie said.

Elk Grove will have a four-pet limit for the number of goats and pigs you’re allowed to own, the same as for cats and dogs.

"(It will) make sure that people can't have, you know, a herd of six or eight pygmy goats in their yard," Humlie said.

As for how the city will oversee animal care or protection for the new pet breeds, Humlie said all the same laws that cover cats and dogs will cover the new breeds.

"So people need to be properly feeding them, providing them veterinary care, making sure that they're their housing areas are clean and sanitary," Humlie said. "And I would just recommend for people thinking about getting pygmy goats or potbellied pigs as pets would do their research and make sure that they understand what the needs are and, you know, and all of the things that are entailed with getting those kind of animals."

To read the full Elk Grove municipal code about household pets, click HERE.