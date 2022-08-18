Father of student attacked at Monterey Trail High questions how school handled attack

The victim’s father has returned to the school Thursday for answers. He said his son never wants to return there.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Additional law enforcement is at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove Thursday after a student was attacked the day before.

The victim’s father, Kawame Curry, also returned to the school Thursday seeking answers.

He told ABC10 he was back to speak with the school about the handling of the situation. He said the school originally told him his son had breathing problems and passed out -- nothing about the attack.

“Them saying it was just like a medical thing and then all the sudden it’s, 'Oh, your son was assaulted.' Then, the video comes out and then everyone wants to be concerned, act like they handled so much stuff, you know what I mean? And the video clearly shows what happened. If the video wouldn’t have surfaced the way that it did, then they probably would have just swept it under the rug,” Curry said.

He said he's done everything in his power to keep it together for his family after watching video of the attack.

“Looking at that video, you can tell he has no sense of consequence, no sense of nothing, you know what I'm saying? You could have literally taken my son's life,” Curry said.

The exact series of events leading to the attack is unclear, but Curry believes it started over a student trying to steal his son’s tennis shoes.

The video shows a 15-year old student walking behind his son with a fire extinguisher, pulling a fire extinguisher from his bag, and taking a full swing. The fire extinguisher hits the back of Kawame Curry Jr’s head, and he can be seen falling to the ground before being hit a second time.

ABC10 has seen the video, but is choosing not to show it due to the graphic nature.

“He’s hurting. My other son, my 18-year-old son, literally had to take his phone and delete so much stuff off social media and his accounts just so he doesn’t see it and have to relive the situation over and over and over and over again,” Curry said.

Curry said with everything that’s happened, he only hopes his parenting is strong enough to get them through. He said he's had multiple children go through the Elk Grove School District and never had any problems before.

“To hear my son say that he never wants to come back to this school ever again... it hurts, it hurts,” Curry said.

ABC10 reached out to the school district about the meeting and the grievances from the father. Their representative was in a meeting at the time.

The 15-year-old accused of attacking Curry Jr. is in custody and is facing two felony counts of “attempted homicide” without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: