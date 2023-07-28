New waffle and ice cream shop Elk Grove to open Saturday

The grand opening for The Dolly Llama, a Los Angeles-based waffle and ice cream shop, is July 29

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Dolly Llama will be opening its first location in Elk Grove Saturday.

The Dolly Llama is a Los Angeles-based shop known for what it describes as "over-the-top" waffle and ice cream concoctions. It's the latest new site for the expanding franchise.

Their waffle and ice cream deserts are part of an artisanal menu with different flavors and techniques, ranging from the OG Liege Belgian waffle to the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle.

However, franchise partner Dreams Inspired Inc. has plans to open more than just the Elk Grove location. A second location in Sacramento is expected later this year.

The new Elk Grove location is located at 4810 Elk Grove Boulevard Suite 140. The store will be having their grand opening at 12 p.m.

