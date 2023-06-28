Luna's Cafe in midtown making a big transition

Luna says he was assured the new owners want to keep the idea of the space the same.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A midtown Sacramento business integral to the arts community is about to go through a big transition. Luna’s Café & Juice Bar is changing ownership.

Luna’s is "old school." It started in 1983, and some things like the bar, their principles and even their owner have stayed exactly the same.

“We only showed artists Chicano or Mexican or Native American (for the first few years) because galleries locally wouldn’t accept artists of color, saying their art was more folkart. Well, that was BS,” said Art Luna, founder.

He said as a businessperson, he lent his support to everyone.

“We are all in this together. Right now, things are so divisive,” said Luna.

That support is what’s made artists like Christopher Fairman so comfortable. Some artists treat it like their living room.

“It’s a place where artists can be themselves, and no venue really offers that,” said Fairman.

Guests can’t take a walk down memory lane without stopping at some important destinations along the way.

“Couldn’t think of a name, so we just came back to Luna’s and we are both cancers - moon child - so that worked,” said Luna.

“When I told people about the fact that we were selling, everyone started throwing their food at me. I said, 'Wait a minute, that’s only for tomatoes!'

He said it'll be almost 40 years to the day when Luna's Café closes. That day will be August 7.

Luna says he was assured the new owners want to keep the idea of the space the same. But for now, he is stepping onto the stage for his final bow to the Sacramento community.

“I have to thank the artists and the performers also, and it wouldn’t have happened without the audience, the supporters that have come through over the years have made this work,” said Luna.

Dueling piano bar The Silver Lining posted on Instagram it’s opening in the same location. Art said he’ll help the new owner book talent.

