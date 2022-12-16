x
Elk Grove

Woman hit, killed by driver in Elk Grove

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road.

Police say a 60-year-old woman was walking in the road when she was hit by a white Lexus. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and police say there was no indication of impairment. Speed also doesn’t appear to be a cause of the accident.

