Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warning for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Warning for the areas of Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald, Dillard Road and immediate surrounding areas.

Flooding is likely to occur later this evening and residents should start preparing now, officials with the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services says.

Authorities urge residents to start preparing people, pets and livestock to be evacuated.

