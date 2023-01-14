x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warning for Wilton, surrounding areas

Flooding is likely to occur later this evening and residents should start preparing now, officials say.

More Videos

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Warning for the areas of Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald, Dillard Road and immediate surrounding areas.

Flooding is likely to occur later this evening and residents should start preparing now, officials with the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services says.

Authorities urge residents to start preparing people, pets and livestock to be evacuated.

Credit: Sacramento County OES

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Officials warn against Sierra weekend travel due to traffic conditions, weather

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out