Arson investigators get involved after Carmichael restaurants catches fire twice in same week

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — An early morning fire in Carmichael put a restaurant and catering company temporarily out of business after it destroyed the whole building.

Flames tore through Elena's Kitchen early Sunday morning, destroying everything inside. However, the blaze was actually the second time the kitchen caught fire in the span of three days.

"This building was already compromised, and that's one of the things we look at when we're making those decisions of what we're gonna do as far as tactics, strategies and our priorities," said Captain Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The initial fire sparked on Thursday, just after midnight, but Wilbourn said it was quickly contained.

Sunday's firefight was caught on video and shows crews battling intense flames and smoke that engulfed Elena's Kitchen.

"The fire was quickly surrounded by hose lines," Wilbourn said. "The crews initially attempted an offensive fire but it transitioned very quickly to a defensive fire."

He added that the two fires are unrelated, but arson investigators are now involved.

"Anytime we have multiple starts on one building within one week, obviously we want to make sure we investigate the cause and the origin of that fire," Wilbourn said.

Officials said the building is likely a total loss.

"There was significant damage to this structure, major damage, and it's unlikely that this occupancy is going to be renovated or able to be reused in a commercial occupancy," Wilbourn said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

