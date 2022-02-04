Video of Carmichael carjacking suspect shot by deputies released by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The video shows the moments that lead up to the shooting on Christmas Eve.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released an edited video showing and detailing the moments leading up to a shooting of a suspected carjacking suspect on Christmas Eve in Carmichael.

According to the sheriff's office, just after 6 p.m. deputies got a call from a carjacking victim who was leaving work near the 9800 block of Business Park Drive in Rancho Cordova. The caller said the suspect — later identified as Kevin Slaughter, 44, of North Highlands — pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his Ford Explorer. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the victim in the parking lot.

Rancho Cordova Police Officers tracked the stolen vehicle to El Camino and Walnut Avenues. Then sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 5100 block of El Camino Avenue and found the unoccupied Ford Explorer in the parking lot.

In a previous article, a press release from law enforcement said the man came out of the complex and began shooting at deputies. But according to the video released on the Sacramento Sheriff YouTube, the video shows the man walking across the street and as "deputies made a perimeter" the suspect started to try and steal another vehicle.

It was then the shooting took place. The alleged suspect fired several shots at the responding deputy. The video, narrated by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann, says the man was unsuccessful in two carjackings, but was able to steal a vehicle on his third try.

The video shows the man fleeing from deputies in the stolen vehicle. Eventually, the incident ended down the block near a Mountain Mikes Pizza where he was shot by deputies, according to the video.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital, and as detailed in the video, was released and arrested on several charges including attempted murder.