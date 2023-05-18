Fair Oaks neighbors on edge after person allegedly trespasses to seemingly chase cat

Renee Grover says she and her family are unable to sleep after a person was caught on camera in their front patio at 1 a.m. Friday morning, chasing their cat.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Neighbors in Fair Oaks are on edge after they say a person was caught on a security camera trespassing onto a home’s property to seemingly chase a cat around.

Nerves are still high after an Orangevale man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in October and after Sacramento County Animal Control began investigating reports of a “dead, skinned cat in the neighborhood of Orangevale” on Central and Pecan avenues May 11.

"The investigation for this particular incident is still on-going to determine cause of death and whether it was from a wild animal," said Animal control spokesperson Allison Harris in an email to ABC10.

Renee Grover said she and her family are unable to sleep after a person came onto their front patio at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

“It's very, very scary to know that somebody was creeping around my house with a flashlight in my backyard,” said Grover. “I can't comprehend what I'm seeing… I just feel very violated.”

Video shows the person in a hoodie, glasses and sweats and carrying a flashlight while crouching down to seemingly try and catch their family pet. The person was caught on camera in both the front and back yards of the home.

Grover has filed reports with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. ABC10 has reached out and is waiting for an update.

She says the cat, Shoiloits, is her son’s and lives outdoors because their dog doesn’t get along with her.

After Friday morning, they’ve been putting Shoiloits in the garage at night for her safety.

“She seems skittish. She seemed scared afterward,” said Grover, adding that she’s struggling a bit herself. “I'm very tired. My body just feels heavy… paranoia, anxiety.”

The person was caught on camera returning to the home Wednesday night in the same outfit at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. before Shoiloits was in the garage.

Grover is now warning her neighbors with outdoor pets to take cautions to protect their furry friends.

Back in October 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office began investigating “multiple mutilated animals.” There have been no updates on this case, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Amar Gandhi.