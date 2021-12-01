x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Firefighter injured in Fair Oaks house fire

The fire was on McKay Street. Another person was injured because of smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Two people were injured following a house fire in Fair Oaks Wednesday morning. 

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to house fire on McKay Street where one person was injured because of smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson from Sacramento Metro Fire Department told ABC10 that a firefighter was also injured and transported to a hospital with minor burns.

Firefighters knocked back flames shortly after arriving and there has not be more on the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire is not know at this time.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10:

Apple users anxious over misuse of 'AirTags' tracking capabilities

In Other News

Black student suspects racial profiling behind pat down at Elk Grove high school lockdown