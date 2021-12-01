Firefighter injured in Fair Oaks house fire

The fire was on McKay Street. Another person was injured because of smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Two people were injured following a house fire in Fair Oaks Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to house fire on McKay Street where one person was injured because of smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson from Sacramento Metro Fire Department told ABC10 that a firefighter was also injured and transported to a hospital with minor burns.

Firefighters knocked back flames shortly after arriving and there has not be more on the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire is not know at this time.

