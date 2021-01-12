Why is there no freeway from Roseville to the Folsom and El Dorado Hills area? | Why Guy

Dennis Keaton, public information officer with Caltrans said the plans fell through nearly 50 years ago.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Bob Niles via Facebook, who asks, "Why is there no freeway from Roseville area to Folsom/El Dorado Hills area?"

Bob, the Why Guy likes the question. If you live in Roseville and you want to get over to Highway 50 to head to South Lake Tahoe, your option is Hazel Avenue to Greenback Lane to Folsom Boulevard...or some variation of that route.

That's 15 miles, but could seem longer with traffic.

There was a proposal for a connector highway once, according to Mark Rackovan, Public Works Director for Folsom. The plan was to extend Hwy. 65 eastward to Auburn-Folsom Road and then south through Folsom. He thinks it was supposed to connect to Hwy. 50 at or near Prairie City Road.

So, what happened?

Dennis Keaton, public information officer with Caltrans said the plans fell through nearly 50 years ago.

"There were initial plans but that fell through back in the 70s because private land owners didn't want to sell," Keaton said.

Rackovan confirmed Keaton's assessment, saying there were a number of landowners who refused to sell and even "threatened lawsuits."

So, now and probably forever, no connector highway from I-80 to Hwy. 50.

