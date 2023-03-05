x
Fair Oaks Carmichael

90-year-old woman hit, killed in Carmichael

The woman was hit on Walnut Avenue at the Fair Oaks Boulevard intersection.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed in Carmichael while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The driver, a woman in her 20's, was driving eastbound on Walnut Avenue toward the Fair Oaks Boulevard intersection when a 90-year-old woman was crossing, not in a crosswalk, according to officials.

Officials say the woman crossing the street did so at a yellow light, meaning the driver had the right of way. 

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

