90-year-old woman hit, killed in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed in Carmichael while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.
The driver, a woman in her 20's, was driving eastbound on Walnut Avenue toward the Fair Oaks Boulevard intersection when a 90-year-old woman was crossing, not in a crosswalk, according to officials.
Officials say the woman crossing the street did so at a yellow light, meaning the driver had the right of way.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8