90-year-old woman hit, killed in Carmichael

The woman was hit on Walnut Avenue at the Fair Oaks Boulevard intersection.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed in Carmichael while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver, a woman in her 20's, was driving eastbound on Walnut Avenue toward the Fair Oaks Boulevard intersection when a 90-year-old woman was crossing, not in a crosswalk, according to officials.

Officials say the woman crossing the street did so at a yellow light, meaning the driver had the right of way.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

WATCH MORE: UC Davis evening classes go remote after 3 recent stabbings