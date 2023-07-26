Fairfield cold case reopened after former resident, pastor arrested in Georgia

Fairfield police are reopening a cold case more than 30 years after Amanda "Nikki" Campbell was reported missing.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is reopening the cold case of a missing child from the 90s after a man in Georgia was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing another child in the 70s.

David Zandstra, 83, is a former Fairfield resident and pastor who moved to Georgia and is now under investigation by Fairfield police 30 years after Amanda "Nikki" Campbell went missing.

Campbell was last seen going to a friends house Dec. 27, 1991. She was 4-years-old at the time of her suspected kidnapping.

Zandstra is now under investigation after being arrested and charged on suspicion of criminal homicide, murder of the first, second and third degree, kidnapping a minor and the possession of an instrument of crime in relation to 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington's death in Pennsylvania, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

"Our research has led us to believe the suspect, David Zandstra, did indeed live in the Fairfield area around the time Amanda Campbell went missing," said Jennifer Brantley, Fairfield police public information officer.

Law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, Georgia and California are now working together to see if Zandstra was involved in Campbell's disappearance, according to Brantley.