Fairfield 17-year-old dies of gunshot wounds nearly a month after being shot

The suspect in the shooting turned himself into police and has been arrested.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 17-year-old Fairfield teenager died Sunday, April 18, after he was shot earlier in the month, Fairfield Police Department said in a news release.

Daniel Dejon Hughes was shot just around 5 p.m. Sunday, April 4, along the 1000 block of Broadway Street in Fairfield. He was rushed to NorthBay Medical Center, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds before his passing.

"Our thoughts are with Daniel’s family and the community as we mourn his loss," a spokesperson for the department said in the news release.

Samantha Clark, the cousin of the victim, told ABC10 at the time of the shooting that Hughes played both basketball and football in school, and had recently received an offer for a scholarship to a Division I college.

"His parents want to thank the community for their amazing support during this tragedy," Clark said.

Fairfield police arrested James Williams as a suspect after he turned himself in to the Major Crimes Unit just a few days after the shooting occurred. He was booked in Solano County Jail. Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but it was not gang-related.

With the death of Hughes, Fairfield Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide and says it is working with the Solano County District Attorney's Office to determine appropriate charges for Williams.

There are no other details at this time.

