Fairfield's transit fares to increase, paperless methods to start soon

Along with the 25 cent price increase, paper passes are being swapped out for Clipper Cards — which are used on all San Francisco Bay Area transportation methods.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield's transit fares are increasing starting July 1.

Along with the fare increase, paper passes are being swapped out for Clipper Cards — which are used on all San Francisco Bay Area transportation methods.

Fares will increase by 25 cents, which was approved by city council in September 2022.

Fares have not increased since 2014, according to Fairfield and Suisun Transit (FAST).

Paper passes will stop being sold June 30. All paper passes bought before July 1 are valid through Dec. 31. No refunds or exchanges will be given for paper passes if they're not used, according to FAST.

The changes to fares are listed below:

FAST Cash Fare (Single ride)

Adults ages 19 to 64 increased from $1.75 to $2

ages 19 to 64 increased from $1.75 to $2 Youth ages 6-18 increased from $1.50 to $1.75

ages 6-18 increased from $1.50 to $1.75 SDM reduced Senior 65+/ Disabled/Medicare increased from 85 cents to $1

FAST 31-day pass

Adults ages 19 to 64 increased from $60 to $80

ages 19 to 64 increased from $60 to $80 Youth ages 6-18 increased from $50 to $70

ages 6-18 increased from $50 to $70 SDM reduced increased from $30 to $40

DART Paratransit

Single ride pass increased from $3.50 to $4

increased from $3.50 to $4 10-ride pass increased from $35 to $40

DART Paratransit paper passes will still be issued after July 1, but FAST says the Clipper Card system will likely be initiated in late 2024 when paper passes would no longer be accepted.

Riders can still use cash to pay for a single ride, but change is not available, according to FAST.

For those not wanting to pay with cash, they can pay with their Clipper Card by depositing funds onto it. They can also use the Token Transit mobile app to buy fares.

Youth, seniors over 60-years-old and Medicare riders can apply for cards to ensure their rates are discounted. For more information, click HERE.

Seniors 80 years old or older are still eligible to ride for free on FAST if they present a photo ID with their birthdate to the operator.

For more information about Clipper Cards or the change to fares, click HERE.