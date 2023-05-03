x
Sacramento to LA for $1? Megabus returns to California

One of the largest bus companies in the world announced it will be returning to provide public transportation in Sacramento and several other California cities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An affordable, eco-friendly transportation option will be made available in Sacramento and several other major cities across California starting this May.

Megabus, a national public transport known for travel fares as low as a dollar, announced it with be making a return due to increased travel demand this upcoming summer.

Beginning May 15, Megabus will offer three daily trips between Anaheim, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento. 

Megabus has been in serving over 500 cities nationwide since 2006.

“We’re excited to be back in California,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus said in a press release. “Our customers have eagerly been awaiting our return and we’re happy to be able to provide a new network of travel options just in time for the summer rush.”

The upcoming schedule and ticket purchase is now available online.

