Man killed in Fairfield shooting

Authorities called the shooting isolated and said there is no concern for public safety.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 29-year-old man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Police.

Officers say they found the man shot to death at a home in the 2200 block of Woolner Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Police described the homicide as isolated adding that there is no additional concern for public safety.

Officials have not said whether the gunman was arrested and declined to provide any more information about the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

