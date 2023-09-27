Travis AFB captain helps rescue injured climber on Yosemite’s Half Dome

Capt. Joshua Haveman was near the summit of Half Dome when a fellow climber fell 60-80 feet onto a small ledge thousands of feet above the valley floor.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — A Travis Air Force Base captain is being recognized for his efforts in the rescue of an injured rock climber at Yosemite National Park.

According to the base, it happened Sept. 2 while Capt. Joshua Haveman was in the final stretch of summiting Half Dome. One of his fellow climbers fell 60-80 feet onto a small ledge 8,000 feet above the valley floor.

Haveman left the permanent cable barriers and noticed the climber’s legs appeared to be injured, so he began collecting sticks from below the summit and made his way to the climber.

“Other climbers were concerned for my safety, but the guy was just up there screaming in pain, so I left the cable area and climbed on the ledge,” he said.

He used the sticks to create a splint and secure the climber’s fractured leg. He then gave the climber his jacket to protect him from the wind and hail.

Haveman called the ranger station to get more help and then he helped get the climber down a cable ladder before he was airlifted to the hospital.