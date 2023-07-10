Evacuation warning issued as crews battle vegetation fire in Solano County

Multiple fire agencies are responding to the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Authorities have issued an evacution warning for a part of Solano County as firefighters battle a vegetation fire near Suisun City. The fire is in the 4600 block of Wiley Lane, fire officials said.

The Suisun Police Department issued an evacuation warning for Zone SUC-1502 saying that there is " a potential threat to life and/or property."

The zone includes people in the area north of Petersen Road, south of East Tabor Avenue, east of Walters Road and west of Travis Airforce Base.

Crews with Solano County Fire and CalFire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit are at the scene of the blaze. First responders are asking people traveling in the area to use caution.

Evacuation Warning Map:

Watch more from ABC10: Final day of Kaiser Permanente strike with no deal in sight for workers | Top 10