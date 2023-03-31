Vietnam War veterans, POWs honored in Fairfield, Citrus Heights

Travis Air Force Base celebrated the 50th anniversary Friday and Citrus Heights is honoring all veterans with The Wall That Heals memorial through the weekend.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The first weekend of April marks a time of remembrance for the veterans of the Vietnam War.

April marks 50 years since 591 American Prisoners of War in Vietnam came home through the Paris Peace Accords of 1973 — through Operation Homecoming.

Travis Air Force Base celebrated the 50th anniversary Friday and Citrus Heights is honoring all veterans with The Wall That Heals memorial through the weekend.

“I don't feel worthy at times to be standing with heroes here who did so much, and sacrificed a lot for their nation and their family,” said Ryan Garlow, Vice-wing commander of the 60th air mobility wing. “It is truly an honor to be here today.”

Veterans showed up to the events in Fairfield and Citrus Heights throughout the day Friday.

Prisoners of War shared their stories of survival and an overwhelming homecoming from decades ago, which continues to be emotional for generations after them.

“I believe that in every adversity in life there's some kind of an opportunity, even in a prison camp there are things to learn, ways to grow. Part of that capacity is the humor that we always have to have,” said Charlie Plumb, Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war. “There were times when I could have cried at an experience, and I found that laughing at an experience was much healthier.”

Travis Air Force Base dedicated the spot where the first Prisoners of War touched U.S. soil for the first time again as a historic marker to continue their history.

While that event was Friday only, The Wall That Heals is ongoing in Citrus Heights’ Rusch Park until April 2.

The memorial honors the 58,000 people killed in the Vietnam War and is a three quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., standing about 8-feet tall and 375-feet long.

Along with the wall will be a mobile education center with a digital photo display of "hometown heroes,” being eight from Citrus Heights and nearly 300 from Sacramento.

The display is open 24 hours a day and free to the public.

