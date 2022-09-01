Auburn man found guilty of murder in Placer County hotel shooting

The victim was shot 17 times after being robbed and beaten with a gun at a Roseville hotel, prosecutors said.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was found guilty of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting at a hotel in Roseville on the 1900 block of Freedom Way.

On Aug. 25, jurors in Placer County returned a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 29-year-old defendant Anders Johanson-Fulilangi.

Johanson-Fulilangi was involved in a robbery scheme and beat the victim with a gun as he robbed him. He then shot the victim 17 times before leaving him dead in a hotel hallway on Sept. 18, 2020.

Days after the homicide, Johanson-Fulilangi was arrested by authorities in Reno. Jury selection in the case began on Aug. 8.

Johanson-Fulilangi is due back in court on Nov. 7 for sentencing.

