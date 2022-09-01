x
Crime

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

The shooting claimed the life of 23-year-old Tyrique Harris.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars.

The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.

Tyrique Harris, 23, was identified as the victim in the shooting. 

"My son was a good kid. He graduated with honors,” Harris' mother, Bernique Mimmitt, told ABC10. “He had four scholarships to go to college, he was a good, fun-loving kid that would help anybody."

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue on Aug. 11. Police said a disturbance happened outside that led up to the shooting.

Alexander was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

