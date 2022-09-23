Farm-to-Fork Festival expects around 100K people to visit Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento

The festival is hosting an array of vendors and highlighting all the hard work they put into food and drink.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The much-anticipated Farm-to-Fork Festival is back and bigger than ever. It's a celebration of fresh food, wine, beer, and agriculture right in the heart of downtown Sacramento.

The event is set in Capitol Mall and stretches from 3rd to 7th Street. It made a comeback from the pandemic last year, but they're kicking it up a few notches this year and they're expecting up to 100,000 people.

It's a huge turnout for the 'City of Trees,' now expanding to become the 'Farm-to-Fork' capitol.

"We also, a few years ago, decided that we should embrace our agricultural roots and we should really start to put our arms around what we've done for centuries -- which was raise delicious food and then make delicious food out of it," said Kari Miskit with Visit Sacramento.

The festival is hosting an array of vendors and highlighting all the hard work they put into food and drink.

"Farm-to-Fork is so great because people can meet and engage and interact with those folks who are working hard to produce the fruits, vegetables, produce, foods that are grown in our region," said Jody Bogle, one of the owners of Bogle Family Vineyards.

Bogle attends every year because she believes in the concept of celebrating family farms, but the meaning of the festival goes deeper than just what you'll see downtown.

"These really are the people who make Sacramento America's Farm-to-Fork capitol. These are the farmers. These are the vintners. These are the restaurateurs, the nonprofit leaders who are making this city so special," said Miskit.

It's bringing in thousands of locals and visitors who in turn pour their support into the city now known as the 'Farm-to-Fork' capitol.

"I mean when else do you get to walk down the street... through the middle of downtown Sacramento and check out the capitol? Get food from the food vendors, grab a glass of wine, and just enjoy the sights and sounds of our beautiful city. It's a wonderful opportunity," said Bogle.

Admission is free for the event. It's going on until 9 p.m. Friday and then picks back up Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. You're asked to have a plan in place before heading to the festival.

