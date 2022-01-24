23-year-old dies after car crashes head-on into big rig along Highway 99 near Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. — In the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 23, California Highway Patrol [CHP] Oroville was made aware of a fatal head-on collision in Gridley along Highway 99.
A 23-year-old Yuba City man was driving a black Nissan Sentra on southbound Highway 99, north of E Evans Reimer Road. The driver of the Nissan started approaching a semi-truck, which was traveling northbound.
According to CHP, the driver of the Nissan crossed into the northbound lane of traffic for unknown reasons and was approaching the semi-truck head-on. The driver of the semi-truck tried to avoid colliding with the Nissan by steering to the left but collided head-on with the Nissan.
"The 23-year-old passenger inside the Nissan suffered fatal injuries, another passenger suffered major injuries, and the driver suffered major injuries," CHP said. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The collision remains under investigation.
CHP Oroville encourages anyone with information regarding this collision to please contact them at (530) 538-2700.
