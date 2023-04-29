Officials look for person of interest after fire set inside Jack in the Box

Crews responded to a call of a fire at 4849 Madison Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. where they found a trash can burning inside the bathroom, according to officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire officials put out a fire inside a Sacramento Jack in the Box Saturday and are now looking for a person of interest.

Crews responded to a call of a fire at 4849 Madison Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. where they found a trash can burning inside the bathroom, according to officials.

Investigations are still early, but officials believe the fire was "human caused."

Officials say the man they're looking to talk to is "believed to be experiencing homelessness and frequents the area of Madison Avenue and College Oak Drive."

10:35a- Crews responded for a structure fire at the Jack-In-The-box restaurant, 4849 Madison Avenue. Crews found a trash can burning in the restroom. The person in the photo is a person of interest, believed to be experiencing homelessness, and frequents the area of Madison Ave… pic.twitter.com/FZIuXV8nbm — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 29, 2023

Anyone with information about the case of the person of interest is encouraged to call the Arson Tip Line 916-859-3775.