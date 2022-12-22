No one hurt after fire at Victorian-style house in downtown Sacramento

Authorities said the blaze brought about 70 firefighters to the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A downtown Sacramento house went up in flames Thursday evening as firefighters battled a blaze along the 1500 block of Q Street.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews did a fire attack as smoke and fire showed from the attic of the building.

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade said crews entered a Victorian-style house, finding some fire on the third floor and a fully-involved attic. He said crews were able to keep the fire from spreading, with only two nearby homes being damaged cosmetically and no one getting hurt.

Wade said there some kind of renovation or construction happening at the home, so no one was actually living in the home at the time.

Crews have closed Q Street between 15th and 16th Street for the fire response.

