Where the cases of 5 Northern California residents charged in the Capitol insurrection stand now

These Northern California residents were five of hundreds charged for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022 marks one-year since five Northern California residents joined hundreds of others in the Jan. 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The five Northern California residents who were charged for their participation in the Capitol Insurrection include Jorge Riley from Sacramento, Sean McHugh from Auburn, Valerie Ehrke from Colusa County, Tommy Allan from Rocklin and Ricky Willden from Oakhurst.

Here is where the five Northern California residents' cases stand:

Riley served as the corresponding secretary for the State Board of the California Republican Assembly and the president of the Sacramento chapter, but he later resigned after it was learned that he participated in the Capitol Insurrection.

Obstructing of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Case status: Riley was indicted on Feb. 3, but pleaded not guilty to these charges. Riley was then released from jail on Feb. 24, 2021. Following his release, he had a hearing on Dec. 21, 2021. His case remains active.

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; physical violence on capitol grounds; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assault law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstruction of justice/congress. Case status: McHugh was indicted on Nov. 10, 2021. His lawyer submitted a motion to dismiss counts two, five, six, seven, and eight of the indictment. Jury deliberations for his case will begin in March with the jury selection on March 4, 2022, and the trial beginning March 9, 2022.

Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Case status: On June 30, Ehrke pleaded guilty in a plea deal to count four. On Sept. 17, 2021, she was sentenced to three years probation and a $500 fine.

Theft of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Case status: Allan was indicted on Dec. 8, 2021. Following his indictment, he had a status conference on Jan. 5, 2022.

Ricky Willden:

Civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Case status: Willden was indicted twice, most recently being Dec. 1, 2021. The case remains active and a status conference will be held on Feb. 17, 2022.

