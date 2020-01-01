PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County is experiencing heartbreak after a child was lost to the flu.

Placer County Public Health officials only described the child as school-aged, and said the child was previously healthy.

The child passed away in a hospital.

“The loss of a child to influenza is heartbreaking and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “This is a tragic reminder of just how serious influenza can be. I urge everyone to get an annual flu vaccine. While the flu shot doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the flu, it does reduce the severity of the flu. Getting vaccinated reduces flu illnesses, doctor’s visits, missed days of school and work, and flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Please, please get a flu vaccination if you haven’t already.”

According the public health office, the predominant strain circulating in most areas is an influenza B virus, which they said is particularly dangerous in children.

To find a place for a flu shot, officials say you can visit vaccinefinder.org or call Placer County Public Health at 530-889-7183. For more information on influenza, you can visit the CDC flu website at cdc.gov/flu.

“One common myth is that you can get the flu from a flu shot. The virus in the flu vaccine is inactivated and cannot cause the flu,” Sisson said. “Another common misconception is that influenza is the same as the ‘stomach flu.’ The ‘stomach flu’ is also called gastroenteritis and involves irritation of the stomach and intestines, often associated with vomiting or diarrhea. While not enjoyable, gastroenteritis normally resolves quickly. Influenza, on the other hand, attacks the respiratory system—your nose, throat, and lungs—and can be very serious, even deadly.”

