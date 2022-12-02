x
2 dead after crash in Folsom

Folsom Lake Crossing has been closed for the investigation.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Folsom.

Few details about what led up to the crash are known at this time, but a spokesperson for Folsom Police Department confirmed that two vehicles were involved and that drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash happened around 3:54 p.m. and has temporarily closed Folsom Lake Crossing. Police said the roadway is expected to reopen around 8 p.m.

