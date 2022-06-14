Ariel Ampania-Pittman identified as woman who drowned at Folsom Lake

Official said the woman fell into Folsom Lake near Brown's Ravine Sunday

FOLSOM, Calif. — Ariel Ampania-Pittman, 30, was identified as the woman who died after she drowned Sunday at Folsom Lake, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

A spokesperson for California State Parks said she was with two other people when they all fell off a "personal water craft" at the lake near Brown's Ravine.

A good Samartian took them to the Brown's Ravine launch ramp, but Ampania-Pittman lost consciousness while they were heading there, authorities said. She was helped by first responders and taken to Mercy Folsom where she was later pronounced dead.

A statement from her family said that Ampania-Pittman married her husband, Keenan Pittman just three months ago. She also has three daughters.

"A beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, the blessings of her memory live on. Her presence lifted a room and her laughter lightened our hearts. Her courage and commitment to the well-being of those around her provided a small glimpse of the love and compassion in her heart. She was selfless and unconditional to those she loved," read the statement in part.

Officials said Ampana-Pittman was wearing a lifejacket and that it doesn't appear alcohol played a factor in the incident.

Details for the celebration of life for Ampania-Pittman will be announced soon.

There is a GoFundMe page set up HERE.