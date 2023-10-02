Dignity Health Advanced Imaging opens new site in Folsom

Dignity Health Advanced Imaging will provide several services including CT, diagnostic imaging, ultrasounds, mammography and MRI scans with new technology.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Dignity Health Advanced Imaging opened a new site to service the areas of Folsom, El Dorado Hills and greater Sacramento communities to provide residents with increased access to high-quality imaging services.

The new 16,000-square-foot building will be located at 1050 Iron Point Road in Folsom.

Patients can now be referred to this new location by their primary care physician.

Dignity Health Advanced Imaging will provide several services including CT, diagnostic imaging, ultrasounds, mammography and MRI scans with new technology.

This clinic is "equipped with technology to enhance the patient experience and provide highly-detailed imaging, including a 3T MRI scanner and a 64-slice CT scanner, both of which decrease scan times, accommodate patients up to 500 pounds and alleviate discomfort for those who struggle with claustrophobia," according to a news release.

Dignity Health also says the improved technology in the 64-slice CT scanners will reduce the amount of radiation when a patient undergoes scans.

“We are very pleased to expand our services to this convenient neighborhood location as it allows us to better serve the needs of the growing Folsom community,” said Robert Marchuk, Vice President of Operations at Dignity Health Medical Foundation, Sacramento.

Dr. Scott Cragun, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mercy Radiology Group says their goal is to ensure that Folsom area patients receive high-quality, compassionate and personalized care during their visit.

Care can be provided at this location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

