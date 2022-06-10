Folsom Americana Fest 2022 | What to know

Enjoy an evening with John Carter Cash at Folsom’s most anticipated unique festival.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Interested in enjoying live country music, wine and food vendors, and dancing all while supporting young foundation’s arts programs? Then the Folsom Americana Fest is for you!

The Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation is hosting Folsom Americana Fest at the Zittel Family Amphitheater in Historic Folsom District and at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, next to the Folsom Cash Art Trail.

This year the Folsom Cash Art Trail celebrates 5 years and welcomes special guest, John Carter Cash!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. for an intimate evening with John Carter Cash at the Folsom Community Center. There will be dinner, dancing, live auction, memorabilia, conversations with John Carter Cash and other special guests according to the event’s website.

Guests can make it a whole weekend by coming back Saturday, Oct. 22 to the Dan Russel Rodeo Arena for a day of live country, folk, bluegrass and rockabilly music from local artists. Food trucks, beer, wine and local vendors will also be at the arena.

The headliner for Saturday’s event will be, Texas Hill, including additional artists such as John Carter Cash, Dirty Cello, Lorrie Carter Bennett, Granite City and more. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

“The events bring focus to our young foundation's arts programs. The arts are not a luxury, they are a necessity,” founding director Sunny Mitchell told ABC10. "Wildwood Performing Arts seeks to make the performing art relevant and accessible to everyone, especially the youth."

All proceeds from the event benefit the Folsom Cash Art Trail and the Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation.

"Folsom Americana Fest is poised to become the most unique festival in Folsom history," Mitchell said.

For more information about tickets go to: folsomfest.org

