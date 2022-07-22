Folsom Fire Department use a drone for the first time to identify potential drownings

As the number of drownings in and around the Sacramento area increases, Folsom Fire Department personnel have been preparing for a summer of water safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Fire Department personnel introduced its first drone to find potential drownings during a water rescue training on Friday at Folsom Lake.

"It's absolutely critical we are very much efficient and very fast and effective at accessing patients," Sacramento Metro Fire Battalion Chief Jason Vestal told ABC10.

The drones can be used to guide boats where the potential victims are located in the lake. In addition, helicopters are used in the rescue.

"The victim could get lost out of the rescuers' hands and the drones can track them down the river," said Folsom Fire Battalion Chief Eric Lefkove.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8