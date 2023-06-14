'Use caution and care' | Folsom Lake water safety tips

There have been several deaths at Folsom Lake and many were the result of drowning

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Lake with all its beaches, trails and open space is a Northern California gem, but as beautiful as it is, it can also be very dangerous.

As thousands gear up to prepare to head to the water to enjoy summer activities, Folsom Lake staff is warning of all the dangers.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) said many of the drowning deaths could have been prevented.

"In many cases death could have been prevented if the victim would have used better judgment and followed basic water safety rules," the California DPR said. "Use caution and care while in and on the water."

The California DPR has these extensive water safety rules and suggestions they urge visitors to keep in mind:

Swim at designated beaches only, and if available, swim where a lifeguard is on duty

Always wear a life jacket or other flotation device when working around water or participating in water activities

Never swim alone

Never mix water activities/recreation with the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs or other mind-altering substances

Do not swim when overtired, overheated or immediately after eating

Do not swim in unfamiliar areas which may harbor unknown dangerous currents, deep holes, debris or other hazards

Do not overestimate your ability to swim

Diving/jumping is illegal in a state park (California Code of Regulations, Title 14, 4656). Diving/jumping in unfamiliar water is extremely hazardous

Respect the rights of others to enjoy the water - other boaters, swimmers, fishermen, etc.

