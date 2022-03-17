Folsom's Rainbow Bridge closed due to fatal crash

The Folsom Police Department says the bridge will be closed for several hours with no estimated time of its reopening.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Rainbow Bridge in Folsom is currently closed in both directions due to a fatal vehicle crash.

At about 9:15 a.m. the Folsom Police Department received a call about a suspected stolen vehicle crash on Rainbow Bridge.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a dead man in the passenger's seat of the vehicle that had fallen down an embankment.

Police said there were no witnesses and the 911 caller did not witness the crash as they had found the car at the bottom of the embankment during their walk along the bike trail Thursday morning.

According to police, the bridge will be closed for several hours with no estimated time of its reopening as the Major Accident Response Team investigates the incident.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Traffic Advisory*** The Rainbow Bridge is closed in both directions due to a major traffic collision. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. The bridge will be closed for several hours. Posted by Folsom Police Department on Thursday, March 17, 2022

