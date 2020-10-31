Folsom man prepared for Food Network's Holiday Wars

FOLSOM, Calif. — Whether baking in his pastry shop or competing on TV, one of the next baking contestants on Food Network's holiday baking show will represent Folsom with pride.
Food Network will be airing the second season of Holiday Wars on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. featuring Folsom baker Julian Perrigo-Jimenez.
"It's super exciting to represent Folsom and represent our area and let people know more about it," Perrigo-Jimenez said.
Perrigo-Jimenez said after quarantining for 14 days, he got the opportunity to compete with three bakers on the "Blizzardly Bakers" team for the chance to win the grand prize of $25,000. Perrigo-Jimenez will be his team's sugar artist and will focus on decorating the cakes in the competition.
Perrigo-Jimenez usually is baking up delectable treats in Julian's Patisserie and Cafe in Palladio. He and his family opened the shop in 2016.
In his shop, his loyal customers see the pride he puts into his work.
"We have the best croissants in the area, and I am very proud of that," Perrigo-Jimenez said. "All the desserts we have are very flavorful, the right balance not overly sweet."
Raven Symoné will host the competition. Award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li and cake artist Erin Acevedo will judge the five teams creating bigger and better edible Christmas displays, as Perrigo-Jimenez explained.
Perrigo-Jimenez is not new to baking competitions. He has also competed on the Food Network's Halloween Wars and Cake Wars: Christmas Edition.
