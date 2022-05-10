Rock-N-Fire | Popular restaurant in Folsom permanently closed

The well-known pizza, wing and burger joint closed its doors after economic hardships, according to a notice on the doors of the restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most popular eateries, Rock-N-Fire closed it’s doors.

An “entirely new approach” to custom-built pizzas, gourmet burgers, “mouthwatering” wings, and a bar is what Rock-N-Fire brought to Folsom and the community is heartbroken after hearing the unfortunate news.

The popular joint closed its doors after economic hardships, according to a notice posted on the doors of the restaurant Monday.

Owner Michael Sanson wrote the notice about the closure of Rock-N-Fire.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must let you, our guests and friends know that we will be closing Rock-N-Fire permanently today,” he wrote.

Rock-N-fire could not maintain its business model with the current economic climate, drastic increases in labor costs, wholesale food costs and increased energy prices, according to the notice.

In several comments, under a Facebook post by the owner, the Folsom community expressed their grief. The restaurant served their community through numerous fundraisers for schools, teams and local non-profits.

“Trust me we tried cutting every corner to keep it going, but it was to no avail,” Sanson wrote. “We were quickly becoming something we weren’t proud of in that attempt.”

The company’s website says Michael Sanson has been in the restaurant industry for over 25 years and opened Rock-N-fire in 2017.

Fortunately, this isn’t the end for the restaurant owner as he owns another restaurant in Folsom. Michael Samson included in the notice that he wishes all his customers the “absolute best” and will meet them again, encouraging them all to visit Plank Craft Kitchen and Bar.

Watch more from ABC10: Aftershock Festival 2022 | Rock fans prepare for day one of Aftershock in Sacramento