Spring Arts and Crafts Fair, Egg Festival and more events happening in Folsom this month

Get ready to mark your calendars, Folsom has several spring events happening this month and there's something for everyone.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Spring is finally here which means it’s time to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.

From an arts and crafts fair to a jazz competition, Folsom has several spring events happening this month that are perfect for the whole family.

The Festival of Eggs

Saturday, April 8 at Lembi Park

Hop on over to Lembi Park at 1302 Riley St. to enjoy the Festival of Eggs. The event will have a pancake breakfast, free kiddie carnival games, vendor displays and other entertainment. The city of Folsom recommends kids ages 6 and under should arrive from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and ages 7 to 10 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. There’s also a bunny at the end for a special photo op and remember to bring a basket with you.

“Playful Pieces” Exhibit Reception

Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Natoma Street

The “Playful Pieces” exhibit brings together two artists focusing on the quirks and fun imagery from their childhoods. The exhibit will be located at Gallery at 48 Natoma on Natoma Street and is free for all guests! The artists will be there to meet and greet along with refreshments and live music.

Sutter Street Sip and Stroll

Saturday, April 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This iconic event is sold out but for those who got tickets here’s what you need to know. You will receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at up to 25 venues. In addition to wine tasting there will also be food samples from several local restaurants and the opportunity to visit shops. Live music will play throughout the district as well.

National Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 64 Natoma St.

Bring old, unneeded, or expired prescription medications to the National Prescription Drug Take Back at the Folsom Police Department at 64 Natoma St. Items include liquids in their sealed original container, creams, ointments and vape pens. Folsom Police will not accept injectables or syringes, IV solutions and illicit drugs including marijuana. The city of Folsom says this event aims to keep old prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands and to dispose of them properly.

Historic Folsom Spring Arts and Crafts Fair

Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Folsom

A Folsom tradition at 54 years strong is returning with more than 200 artisan crafters, strolling musicians food vendors and several merchants and restaurants. The Spring Arts and Crafts Fair in Historic Folsom will happen rain or shine and it’s free to attend! Event organizers recommend ride-sharing transportation or the light rail as parking garage spaces are limited.

The Camellia Cup

Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

The Camellia Cup is one of the largest sailing events in the region to mark the start of boating season returns at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area. With over 75 participants the Folsom Lake Yacht Club is hosting this annual event at Brown’s Ravine. There will be a tent set up, a beer garden and a food vendor.

California Jazz Competition

Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sutter Street

Jazz lovers can come out and enjoy a high school and college jazz competition on Sutter Street. Music will be playing all evening in the amphitheater and plaza. More details about the event will be released in the coming weeks.