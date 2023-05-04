The Backroom: Folsom’s first speakeasy-style bar and lounge now open

You can find The Backroom at 718 Sutter Street #201 inside Gaslight Company, and it's made to transport you back in time.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Shhh, it’s a secret… well, kind of. Folsom’s first speakeasy-style bar and lounge is officially open.

You can find The Backroom at 718 Sutter Street #201 inside Gaslight Company, and it's made to transport you back in time.

A speakeasy is a hidden bar often located in a back room of a business. The term first was first used in the 1920s during the Prohibition Era when the sale, manufacture and transportation of alcohol was banned.

With a ‘moody and dimly lit’ atmosphere, The Backroom welcomes all who are looking for a comfortable environment to relax and have a good time or those who are interested in learning more about the history of alcohol.

The menu features classic cocktails, innovative creations and the largest, most diverse selection of whiskey in Folsom, according to a social media post.

So, how does it work? When you arrive, you must find a host to be seated. If seating is full, the host will then place you on a waitlist and contact you when the table is ready. Reservations are also available.

The Backroom is open Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.

