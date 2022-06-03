Summer of Music concert series returns to Folsom | Need to Know

The Summer of Music concert series is held Fridays throughout the summer at the Folsom City Lions Park from 7 - 9 p.m. Tickets and parking for the concerts are free.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for free Friday fun in Folsom this summer? Folsom's Summer of Music concert series is set to return, bringing a full lineup of entertainment to Folsom this summer.

Folsom's Summer of Music concert series is returning to Folsom City Lions Park every other Friday evening from 7 - 9 p.m. during the months of June and July. Tickets and parking for the concerts are free.

Folsom Parks and Recreation has partnered with Food in the Hood 916 to bring different food trucks to each concert, but if concert-goers wish to bring their own picnic to enjoy in the park, they are welcome to do so.

If residents are unable to make one of the concerts, Folsom Parks and Recreation will be live streaming each concert on their Summer of Music 2022 Facebook page.

Here is the 2022 Summer of Music lineup:

Friday, June 10 FBI Band featuring West Coast Taco Bar and Coasties_Original

Friday, June 24 Island of Black and White featuring Hefty Gyros and Jitaro

Friday, July 8 Township featuring Drewski's, Cousins Maine Lobster and Local Kine Shave Ice

Friday, July 22 Clean Slate featuring Outlaw Cuisine, Wing it on Wheels and the Original Bubble Cone



"The concerts are a great way for folks to unwind from a busy week and kick-off summer weekends with family, friends, and neighbors," Lesley Miller, Communications Coordinator for Folsom Parks and Recreation, told ABC10.

For more information about the Summer of Music concert series, visit the Folsom Parks and Recreation Facebook.