Galt remembers officer one year after death

A memorial induction and wreath laying ceremony was held in Galt this afternoon with Officer Harminder Grewal's family, fellow officers, friends and more.

GALT, Calif. — One year after Galt police Officer Harminder Grewal died in a major crash, the city held a memorial in his honor.

A memorial induction and wreath laying ceremony was held in Galt this afternoon with Grewal's family, fellow officers, friends and members of the Cosumnes Fire Department all in attendance. To honor his service on the force, Grewal's name was added to a wall of fallen heroes.

"Harmind was loved by every member of the department that served when Harmind was working here, and that's a tall task for somebody to achieve in a work group,” said Chief Brian Kalinowski of the Galt Police Department. "He embraced the community. He embraced the mission of the Galt Police Department. And he embraced the profession as a whole."

The two and a half year veteran of the department was on his way to assist in the Caldor Fire with his partner Officer Kapri Herrera when a drunk driver crashed into their car on highway 99. He died from his injuries four days later. Officer Herrera survived but is still recovering.

"There were two victims in this and the secondary victim is Officer Herrera," said Kalinowski. "Officer Grewal who we've lost leaves a hole in this organization, to me personally as a police chief, and to every member that served with him."

The community is still reeling from the unthinkable tragedy one year later. The memorial allowed the community to take a moment to pause, reflect and remember Officer Harminder Grewal.

"This is part of our desire to have him always remembered and never forgotten,” said Kalinowski. "This is a sacred place for the organization and the community as a whole, and I think it's an important piece for our healing."

