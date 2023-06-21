Dates announced for 2nd California Garlic Festival in San Joaquin County

The annual Garlic Festival is prepping for its second year in San Joaquin County.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Garlic Festival will return to San Joaquin County for the first weekend in August.

Festival organizers announced it will be in Stockton August 5 and August 6.

When Northern California thinks about garlic, Gilroy is usually the city that comes to mind, but after the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association said it was ending the traditional festival last year, another group stepped in.

Now, it's a different festival with a different name headed by the Noceti Group, which also operates the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

The sequel to last year's festival carries a variety of exhibits, arts, crafts, a car show, monster trucks and more. It also includes a photography contest and even some local produce for purchase.

Of course, it wouldn't be the garlic festival without a wide array of garlic-themed dishes. The festival will have a garlic noodles, wings, sausage, popcorn, grilled cheese, catfish, shrimp, hot sauce, spread and much more on-hand.

If that's not enough, try Cali Garlic Alley. It'll be the spot to grab your garlic fries; garlic maple brown sugar ice cream; garlic, mushroom and onion bread bowl; and garlic pesto pasta.

The California Garlic Festival is slated for the San Joaquin Fairground at 1658 South Airport Way in Stockton. Admission is $15 for anyone 18-64 and $10 for children six to 17. Seniors, military members with ID and children under five get in for free. Parking will run you $10.

