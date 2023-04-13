Asparagus Festival set to return for 37th year

Some proceeds from the annual festival will go back to the nonprofits that volunteer to help put on the 3-day event.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Final preparations are underway at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds as coordinators of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival get ready for the 3-day event to make a return for a 37th year.

The annual festival celebrates delta-grown asparagus by serving up dishes such as deep-fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, bacon-wrapped asparagus, asparagus lumpia, asparagus corn dogs, asparagus burritos and more.

This year, coordinators say locally-grown potatoes will also be on display with several potato dishes and a potato cannon.

Outside vendors will also be at the fairgrounds serving a range of food options with or without asparagus or potatoes.

The festival features live music, a carnival, train rides, a petting zoo, chef demonstrations and a scholarship pageant.

All weekend, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) will be offering free rides every 15 minutes between the Union Transfer Station and the Fairgrounds.

Need to know:

Dates

April 14 through April 16

Time

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all days

Location

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds at 1658 S Airport Way Stockton, CA 95206

Ticket prices

$20 for adults ages 18 to 64

$15 for children ages 6 to 17, seniors 65 years or older and members of the military with an ID

Parking prices (cash only)

$10 for cars

$5 for motorcycles

Asparagus Alley prices

Deep-fried asparagus- $12

Asparagus ice cream- $4

Carnival prices

$4-$7 per ride

$35 for unlimited rides

Weather forecast:

Friday High: 72° Low: 45° Wind: 10 mph

Saturday High: 74° Low: 48° Wind: 8 mph

Sunday High: 78° Low: 51° Wind: 8 mph



Click HERE for a detailed, hourly forecast.

