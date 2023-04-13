x
Stockton

Asparagus Festival set to return for 37th year

Some proceeds from the annual festival will go back to the nonprofits that volunteer to help put on the 3-day event.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Final preparations are underway at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds as coordinators of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival get ready for the 3-day event to make a return for a 37th year.

The annual festival celebrates delta-grown asparagus by serving up dishes such as deep-fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, bacon-wrapped asparagus, asparagus lumpia, asparagus corn dogs, asparagus burritos and more.

This year, coordinators say locally-grown potatoes will also be on display with several potato dishes and a potato cannon.

Outside vendors will also be at the fairgrounds serving a range of food options with or without asparagus or potatoes.

The festival features live music, a carnival, train rides, a petting zoo, chef demonstrations and a scholarship pageant.

Some proceeds from the festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, will go back to the nonprofits that volunteer to help put on the event.

All weekend, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) will be offering free rides every 15 minutes between the Union Transfer Station and the Fairgrounds.

Need to know:

Dates

  • April 14 through April 16

Time

  • 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all days

Location

  • San Joaquin County Fairgrounds at 1658 S Airport Way Stockton, CA 95206

Ticket prices

  • $20 for adults ages 18 to 64
  • $15 for children ages 6 to 17, seniors 65 years or older and members of the military with an ID

Parking prices (cash only)

  • $10 for cars
  • $5 for motorcycles

Asparagus Alley prices

  • Deep-fried asparagus- $12
  • Asparagus ice cream- $4

Carnival prices

  • $4-$7 per ride
  • $35 for unlimited rides

Asapragus Alley is coming together!!!!! Deep Fried Asparagus + Asparagus Ice Cream = 💚 See you’ll tomorrow! Gates open at 12:00pm. www.SanJoaquinAsparagusFestival.net

Weather forecast:

  • Friday
    • High: 72°
    • Low: 45°
    • Wind: 10 mph
  • Saturday
    • High: 74°
    • Low: 48°
    • Wind: 8 mph
  • Sunday
    • High: 78°
    • Low: 51°
    • Wind: 8 mph

Click HERE for a detailed, hourly forecast.

Watch more from ABC10: San Joaquin Asparagus Festival returns, organizers now planning to host Garlic Festival

