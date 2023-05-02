1 adult, 1 child killed in Nevada County crash

A second child, with an estimated age of one-years-old, was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One adult and one child were killed in a crash in south Nevada County Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they got calls about an overturned pickup truck on Highway 49 north of Wolf/Combie Road just after noon.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on its roof and on fire about 40 feet from the highway.

Officials say the car was heading northbound on Highway 49 when it drifted off the east side of the highway, down a hillside, overturned into trees and caught fire.

A second child, with an estimated age of one-years-old, was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is early, but officials say it doesn't seem like any other cars were involved in the crash.

It is currently unknown if drugs, alcohol or safety equipment were involved.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact CHP Grass Valley at (530) 477-4900.

