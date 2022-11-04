x
Deadly crash on Highway 49 in Nevada County

According to CHP, there was a fatal crash on Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Drive on Monday.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - Grass Valley said there was a deadly crash on Highway 49 near La Barr Meadows on Monday afternoon.

The roadway was closed for a short period of time and drivers traveling southbound were diverted off at McKnight Way. Drivers can take alternative routes including Highway 174, Dog Bar Road or McCourtney Road.

1 / 10
