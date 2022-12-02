Traffic delays on Southbound Hwy. 99 near Elk Grove Blvd. due to tractor-trailer fire

ELK GROVE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - South Sacramento said drivers can expect traffic delays on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove Boulevard, due to a fully engulfed tractor-trailer fire.
According to CHP, two lanes are open for traffic to pass through on southbound Hwy. 99.
CHP is on the scene and says drivers can "expect delays in the area until the tractor-trailer is towed from the freeway."
