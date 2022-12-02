Traffic delays on Southbound Hwy. 99 near Elk Grove Blvd. due to tractor-trailer fire

According to CHP, two lanes are now open for traffic to pass through on southbound Hwy. 99.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - South Sacramento said drivers can expect traffic delays on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove Boulevard, due to a fully engulfed tractor-trailer fire.

CHP is on the scene and says drivers can "expect delays in the area until the tractor-trailer is towed from the freeway."

Two lanes now open for traffic to pass through on SR-99 southbound, south of Elk Grove Blvd. Continue to expect delays in the area until the tractor trailer is towed from the freeway. pic.twitter.com/Arlxx6x0oN — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) April 11, 2022

