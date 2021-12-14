Two Nevada County libraries staying open later for residents without power

With the winter storms leaving many Nevada County residents without power, two local libraries will serve as warming centers.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — With the winter storm leaving many Nevada County residents without power, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced that two local libraries will keep their doors open later as warming centers for residents.

The Madelyn Helling Library on Helling Way and the Grass Valley library on Mill Street will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight. The libraries will provide a place for people to warm up, charge their devices, access WIFI and get some shelter from the cold.

During the recent storm, Nevada County was faced with snowfall, heavy winds and colder temperatures, and many people have been dealing with power outages as a result.

Nevada County OES has taken precautions to ensure residents have a safe place to go with power. More information about the libraries' extended hours can be found at the Nevada County website.

With winter weather leaving some Nevada County residents without power, the Madelyn Helling (980 Helling Way, Nevada City) & Grass Valley (207 Mill St) Libraries will keep their doors open until 8 pm tonight. Please note that library services will be limited between 6- 8 pm. pic.twitter.com/4hhfj0tb2u — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) December 14, 2021

