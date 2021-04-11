Recovery efforts are underway at Grizzly Flats, the mountain town destroyed in Caldor Fire

“I look forward to the day that we can start rebuilding," said resident Jennifer McKim-Hibbard, whose Grizzly Flats home was destroyed in the Caldor Fire.

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — The recovery efforts are underway in Grizzly Flats, the rural El Dorado County mountain town ravaged by the Caldor Fire in August. Some families say they are determined to rebuild their homes.

"Maybe I am crazy, but it is home," said Jennifer McKim-Hibbard, who is encouraging others to join her and rebuild. "It is the one place that I have always felt a calling to."

Lost in the flames were the Grizzly Flats post office and elementary school, community church and firehouse. A total of 646 residences were also destroyed. McKim-Hibbard's family is one of the hundreds still displaced.

"It’s a very tight-knit community with lot of good people," said George Turnboo, El Dorado County District 2 supervisor.

Turnboo is encouraging families to complete a "right-of-entry" permit, which would allow the California Office of Emergency Services to oversee and pay for the debris removal for free or the cost of the deductible for those who have insurance.

"I want to make sure that these residents get their property cleaned up," Turnboo said, urging residents to complete the form by the Nov. 15 deadline.

McKim-Hibbards said she knows that rebuilding will take years, but she is finding hope in her work with two non-profits, one of which is raising funds to build a new community center.

“I focus on the future of Grizzly Flats. I focus on helping my fellow community members figure out how to come back if they want to,” McKim-Hibbard said.

