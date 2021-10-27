Halloween events for the family around the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Halloween is just around the corner, and around the Sacramento region, events will be taking place with candy, costumes and spooky decorations.
Below you can find events in various locations — though there are more in neighborhoods near you!
Events in Sacramento:
Trunk or Treat
When: 4 - 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29
Where: 2251 Florin Rd, Sacramento
About: Presented by Meadowview Birth & Beyond Family Resource Center, they will have a trunk or treat event where kids can get candy. Costumes are encouraged.
Trunk or Treat — HYPU
When: 6 - 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29
Where: 631 Eleanor Ave, Sacramento
About: Presented by Hmong Youth and Parents United, they are hosting their 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat. There will be games along with cool prizes. An RSVP is encouraged.
Trunk or Treat — Southpointe Kids
When: 4 - 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Southpointe Christian Center
About: Bring the kids out in costume to our annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat, located in the Southpointe parking lot. Candy will be given out at every decorated trunk.
—————
Events in Roseville:
Family Fun Night
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Street and Atlantic Street in Roseville
About: Presented by the Downtown Roseville Merchant Association, Family Fun Night offers an evening of drive-thru trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-Treating Event
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: Westfield Galleria, 1151 Galleria Boulevard
About: The event is Westfield Galleria’s annual trick-or-treating event. Kids can stop by any store or restaurant with a trick-or-treat window decal for a treat. Candy will be given to kids up to 12 years old. Masks and replica weapons are not permitted at the event. Don’t forget to RSVP.
Bayside Granite Bay Trunk or Treat
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Bayside Church, 8191 Sierra College Blvd.
About: Trunk or Treat 2021 brings trunk-or-treating a night of candy, inflatables, bounce houses, food trucks, and more. Costumes are encouraged.
—————
Events in Elk Grove:
Grade Power Learning Trunk or Treat
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Laguna Point Center Parking
About: Presented by Grade Power Learning & 4kids.com, they will have Candies, Face Painting, Magic Show, Spin the Wheel, Enter to Win raffle prizes, and more.
Trunk or Treat — Kovar's Satori Academy
When: 12 - 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: 9320 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
About: Kovar's Satori Academy is bringing together the community for a treat.
—————
Events in Stockton:
Trunk or Treat — WE Church
When: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: Wesleyan Evangelical Church
About: WE Church is hosting its annual Trunk OR Treat. This is a fun and free event for the whole family. Come see the different cars that will be decorated and enjoy some games and of course all the free candy.
Trunk or Treat — Stockton 99 Speedway
When: 12 - 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: 4105 North Wilson Way, Stockton
About: Drifting and Car Show Trunk or Treat at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Halloween.
Safe trick or Treating
When: 3 - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Courthouse Plaza
About: Presented by Parents by Choice, there will be tons of candy, various community resource vendors, games, and more.
—————
Events in Davis:
Treat Trail
When: 3:30 - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: Davis Commons
About: Davis Downtown is hosting their famous Treat Trail Halloween day. The event will have candy, treats, prizes and live music from zombies.
Trunk or Treat
When: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: 2121 2nd St, Davis, CA 95618
About: Presented by the Mirror Image Dance Company and Davis Fencing Academy, the event will have candy, a dance demo, face painting, food and more.
Trunk or Treat — GracePoint
When: 5 - 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: 715 El Dorado Dr, Woodland, CA 95695
About: Presented by GracePoint Pentecostal Church, enjoy cand, food and more.
—————
Don't forget to practice safe trick-or-treating!
Before you dig into that bag of treats, check for any tricks.
The American Academy of Pediatrics [AAP] says although tampering is rare, "a responsible adult should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items."
But we shouldn't just examine candy for tampering. If your child has any food allergies, make sure to dispose of any candy that could cause a "life-threatening reaction." Most popular Halloween candies, according to AAP, contain common allergens: tree nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat. If everything looks good, then dig in, but don't eat everything all at once. Rationing your Halloween candy will not only prevent upset stomachs, but will allow you to enjoy your Halloween candy for days, and even weeks, later.
