Halloween events for the family around the Sacramento area

ABC10 has compiled a list of time and places to trick-or-treat in popular areas around Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Halloween is just around the corner, and around the Sacramento region, events will be taking place with candy, costumes and spooky decorations.

Below you can find events in various locations — though there are more in neighborhoods near you!



Know of an event happening that is not in this article? Contact us by clicking HERE.

Events in Sacramento:

Trunk or Treat

When: 4 - 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29

Where: 2251 Florin Rd, Sacramento

About: Presented by Meadowview Birth & Beyond Family Resource Center, they will have a trunk or treat event where kids can get candy. Costumes are encouraged.

More information, click HERE.

Trunk or Treat — HYPU

When: 6 - 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29

Where: 631 Eleanor Ave, Sacramento

About: Presented by Hmong Youth and Parents United, they are hosting their 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat. There will be games along with cool prizes. An RSVP is encouraged.

More information, click HERE.

Trunk or Treat — Southpointe Kids

When: 4 - 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Southpointe Christian Center

About: Bring the kids out in costume to our annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat, located in the Southpointe parking lot. Candy will be given out at every decorated trunk.

More information, click HERE.

—————

Events in Roseville:

Family Fun Night

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Street and Atlantic Street in Roseville

About: Presented by the Downtown Roseville Merchant Association, Family Fun Night offers an evening of drive-thru trick-or-treating.

More information, click HERE.

Trick-or-Treating Event

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31

Where: Westfield Galleria, 1151 Galleria Boulevard

About: The event is Westfield Galleria’s annual trick-or-treating event. Kids can stop by any store or restaurant with a trick-or-treat window decal for a treat. Candy will be given to kids up to 12 years old. Masks and replica weapons are not permitted at the event. Don’t forget to RSVP.

More information, click HERE.

Bayside Granite Bay Trunk or Treat

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Bayside Church, 8191 Sierra College Blvd.

About: Trunk or Treat 2021 brings trunk-or-treating a night of candy, inflatables, bounce houses, food trucks, and more. Costumes are encouraged.

More info, click HERE.

—————

Events in Elk Grove:

Grade Power Learning Trunk or Treat

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Laguna Point Center Parking

About: Presented by Grade Power Learning & 4kids.com, they will have Candies, Face Painting, Magic Show, Spin the Wheel, Enter to Win raffle prizes, and more.

More information, click HERE.

Trunk or Treat — Kovar's Satori Academy

When: 12 - 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: 9320 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

About: Kovar's Satori Academy is bringing together the community for a treat.

More information, click HERE.

—————

Events in Stockton:

Trunk or Treat — WE Church

When: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31

Where: Wesleyan Evangelical Church

About: WE Church is hosting its annual Trunk OR Treat. This is a fun and free event for the whole family. Come see the different cars that will be decorated and enjoy some games and of course all the free candy.

More information, click HERE.

Trunk or Treat — Stockton 99 Speedway

When: 12 - 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31

Where: 4105 North Wilson Way, Stockton

About: Drifting and Car Show Trunk or Treat at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Halloween.

More information, click HERE.

Safe trick or Treating

When: 3 - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Courthouse Plaza

About: Presented by Parents by Choice, there will be tons of candy, various community resource vendors, games, and more.

More information, click HERE.

—————

Events in Davis:

Treat Trail

When: 3:30 - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31

Where: Davis Commons

About: Davis Downtown is hosting their famous Treat Trail Halloween day. The event will have candy, treats, prizes and live music from zombies.

More information, click HERE.

Trunk or Treat

When: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: 2121 2nd St, Davis, CA 95618

About: Presented by the Mirror Image Dance Company and Davis Fencing Academy, the event will have candy, a dance demo, face painting, food and more.

More information, click HERE.

Trunk or Treat — GracePoint

When: 5 - 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: 715 El Dorado Dr, Woodland, CA 95695

About: Presented by GracePoint Pentecostal Church, enjoy cand, food and more.

More information, click HERE.

—————

Don't forget to practice safe trick-or-treating!

Before you dig into that bag of treats, check for any tricks.

The American Academy of Pediatrics [AAP] says although tampering is rare, "a responsible adult should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items."

But we shouldn't just examine candy for tampering. If your child has any food allergies, make sure to dispose of any candy that could cause a "life-threatening reaction." Most popular Halloween candies, according to AAP, contain common allergens: tree nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat. If everything looks good, then dig in, but don't eat everything all at once. Rationing your Halloween candy will not only prevent upset stomachs, but will allow you to enjoy your Halloween candy for days, and even weeks, later.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9