Headed to Sacramento International Airport? Here's what you need to know

According to the SMF parking website, airport parking spots have been filling up in the past week, especially closer to the weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento International Airport has roughly 18,000 parking spots available, but more than 2,000 of them are out of commission due to a paving project in the East Economy lot. It's set to wrap up by Nov. 1.

Scott Johnston is a spokesperson for SMF and he expects lots to be close to full over the next few months.

"We are expecting to be close to capacity now through the holiday season," said Johnston.

Manny Moreno travels out of SMF and he's noticed the increased popularity of the airport.

"With growth comes some constraints and that also reflects on the parking lot," said Moreno.

Some travelers told ABC10 the airport is relatively easy to navigate, especially compared to larger cities. The only complaint was wait times for the buses to lots, which airport officials typically say last 20-25 minutes.

In addition to drop-offs or rideshare, Sac RT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez says you can use public transit to get to and from the airport using Sac RT's express airport bus or Yolobus. The routes go between downtown Sacramento and the airport.

"It’s only $2.50 to ride express right to terminal A or terminal B," said Gonzalez.

Sac RT has plans to extend light rail service to the airport within the next decade. The price tag is about $1 billion.